NAMPA -- She's getting an early start!

Bill Allen of Nampa shared this video with us of his granddaughter, 18-month-old Aubrey Allen, trying out her best her elk calls in his yard.

He said he was practicing bugling at his home in preparation for hunting season. Little Aubrey, who spends a lot of time with her grandpa, watched him and began trying to imitate the calls.

Bill said he handed over the elk call to the toddler, who immediately gave it a try.

"Here they come, I think there's elk coming!" he encouraged in the video.

Aubrey might have a chance to put her bugling skills to work again soon - Bill said she is coming with him to elk camp this fall.

Click above to watch the whole video.

