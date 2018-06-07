BOISE -- The family of a 3-year-old girl who was fatally injured during a stabbing spree at her birthday party in Boise has decided they want her memorial service to be open to the public.

The service is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Boise Centre. The memorial service will be streamed live on KTVB.COM and broadcast on Idaho's Very Own 24/7 7.2.

Attendees are asked to wear pink or purple - the little girl's favorite colors, according to her parents.

Ruya Kadir died Monday, two days after a man stabbed nine people - six of them children - June 30 at the Wylie Street Station apartments where her third birthday celebration was going on.

Timmy Earl Kinner, 30, is facing a first-degree murder charge in her death. Although all nine of the victims are refugees from Iraq, Syria, and Ethiopia, police do not believe the rampage was a hate crime.

Julianne Donnelly Tzul, executive director of the International Rescue Committee, said Ruya's parents decided to invite everyone to the memorial, even those who had not met Ruya.

"They decided that they wanted part of the memorial services to be public, they wanted to invite the public in," she said.

The IRC, which is spearheading fundraising efforts to help the victims and their families, has so far raised more than $250,000 Tzul said. That money is being put towards the families' "immediate needs," as well as medical bills, mental health treatment and other logistics like Ruya's father's flight to the U.S. from Turkey.

The father learned of his daughter's death while overseas, Tzul said, but is expected to make it to Boise in time for her memorial.

"To be in person with your loved one- there's nothing that replaces that," she said.

For more information on how to support the victims and their families, visit the International Rescue Committee, the Boise IRC and the Agency for New Americans.

