Watch the Middleton fireworks display at 10:20 p.m.

Watch the live stream of the display here.

BOISE, Idaho — Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Fourth of July will look and feel a lot different this year, as parades and other festivities were canceled. However, the fireworks display in Middleton will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

The fireworks display is expected to start at about 10:20 p.m. and will last roughly 25 minutes. You can watch the live stream here, on KTVB's YouTube Channel or on KTVB NewsChannel 7.

A recording of the fireworks will be included in this article.

The Middleton Middleton Chamber of Commerce is putting on the fireworks show as part of its Fourth of July celebration, according to a post on the chamber's Facebook page. Food vendors at Foote Park as well.

Because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Middleton has canceled its Fourth of July parade, car show, craft vendors, Fireman's breakfast and games in the park.