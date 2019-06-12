BOISE, Idaho — Mayor Dave Bieter helped light the new holiday tree in downtown Boise at The Grove Plaza on Friday night.

The event was broadcast live during the News at Six on Channel 7 and streamed live on KTVB.COM.

A big crowd turned out to watch the annual downtown Boise event.

The original holiday tree lighting event was postponed last week after the tree fell over on Thanksgiving.

Officials are still unsure what made the original tree topple over since the security footage from the Boise Centre was inconclusive.

Also on Friday night is the "Christmas in Meridian" event, which includes the 7th annual Winter Lights Parade and Christmas Tree lighting. See more info in our holiday event guide.

RELATED: New Christmas tree set up in Boise's Grove Plaza after previous collapse

RELATED: Security video from Boise Centre shows Grove holiday tree toppling

RELATED: EVENT GUIDE: Holiday fun, tree lightings and more in the Treasure Valley