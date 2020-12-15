Live: Wassmuth Center for Human Rights to hold live vigil

The vigil is in response to the vandalization of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial on Dec. 7, 2020.

BOISE, Idaho — The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise will hold a virtual vigil on Monday night aimed at showing that Idaho is a place of kindness and compassion.

The event comes less than a week after the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise was defaced with swastika stickers. The stickers also had "We are everywhere" written in bold lettering.

A statement from the center was posted on its website:

"The December 7th defacing of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial with a message of intolerance is an affront to all. While we cannot physically stand together, each of us must be willing to stand up in our homes, neighborhoods, schools, businesses and places of worship to confront injustice. Now is the time for the voices of kindness and compassion to drown out those of hate and division."

The Boise community responded with a huge show of support for the Wassmuth Center, the organization responsible for managing and maintaining the memorial.

Flowers and supportive signs were placed at the memorial in the days following the vandalism.

Additionally, the Wassmuth Center has received at least $65,000 in donations in the last week. A majority of the funds were donated by Micron and Chobani, as well as a community GoFund Me that raised over $15,000 for the center in just three days.