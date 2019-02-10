BOISE, Idaho — How do your kids get to school? Do they take the bus? Maybe you drop them off.



Students from Anser Charter School in Garden City walked and biked their way to school Wednesday.



The American Heart Association and Idaho Walk Bike Alliance hosted their annual walk and bike to school day.



One in three American children and teens are overweight or obese. The idea behind this event is to help fight that.

Organizers say their goal is to promote safety and health.



"We want to make sure that everyone understands that those are the reasons we do this, and that we can create communities that are more friendly to walking and biking and that we don't have to get in our cars to go everywhere. Walking and biking is transportation just like cars are," said Erin Bennett with the American Heart Association.



The event also encouraged kids and parents to incorporate more physical activity into their daily activities.



Organizers also explained to students and parents the need for safer routes to improve pedestrian safety.

RELATED: Judge orders Boise cyclist struck by car to pay fine; says she disobeyed traffic light

RELATED: Boise bike patrol on the ground with Boise's homeless as city asks for U.S. Supreme Court's advice