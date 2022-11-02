Missing Idaho woman located safely

WILDER, Idaho — Update: Idaho State Police said the missing vulnerable adult Wilder Police were searching for was located safely Wednesday.
The Wilder Police Department was looking for an Idaho woman who was last seen in Greenleaf, Idaho, around 1:45 p.m.
