Volunteers help revitalize Boise neighborhoods with annual Paint The Town event

The Paint The Town™ event, a NeighborWorks® Boise program, is celebrating four decades of painting homes for veteran, senior, and disabled Ada County residents.

BOISE, Idaho — The annual Paint The Town™ event kicked off Tuesday, marking 40 years of revitalizing Boise's neighborhoods and giving residents newly-painted homes.

Every June, hundreds of volunteers join together in teams to paint houses for seniors, veterans and disabled residents in Ada County. Since 1982, thousands of volunteers with the NeighborWorks® Boise program have painted more than 3,300 homes.

The official Paint the Town day is slated for this Saturday, June 11, but volunteers will be out for the rest of the week painting homes.

Although it is too late to volunteer, there is still time for people to 'Buy a Bucket' which helps cover the cost of paint and supplies for the annual event.

Donors will be entered into a raffle to win prizes, with each bucket adding another submission to the raffle.

Prizes include a wine basket from Pro Care Landscaping, a one-night stay at Riverside Hotel from Best Western, trip to Puzzle Effect from Boise Puzzle Effect, Game Night from Game Plan, LLC, cooking class for two from Chef Christina Murry, BBW grill from Intermountain Gas, Proof sunglasses from Proof, date night for two at Watsons from Watson’s Mystery Café and Spirits.

Increased costs of paint, supplies and program operations make donations even more necessary. Visit the NeighborWorks® Boise website to donate.

To be put on the mailing list for the 2023 Paint The Town™, call 208-258-6222.

Watch more Local News: