NAMPA - A Meridian man is working to restore a vintage airplane at a park in Nampa to honor veterans.

Kyle Ruby’s passion is resorting vintage airplanes. At 21-years-old, he’s already spent time traveling the western part of the country to work on different restoration projects.

“It's been a real privilege and I've loved every minute of each one of them,” Ruby said. “Went down to Arizona and we did three air force one jets, two of which were Kennedy's, and a smaller one that was more of a VIP and vice president plane.”

Now he’s taking what he’s learned from those experiences to lead his own restoration project at home in Idaho. His pick: The F-89B airplane in Lakeview Park in Nampa.

“It's been sitting here deteriorating,” he said. “It hasn't really been recognized as much as it should be.”

Ruby said it was just an idea last summer, but by the fall he started the planning process.

“The first step was really to get the permission of the U.S. Air Force Air Museum. They actually own the plane still. It's actually still in the U.S. Air Force's inventory,” he said. “We had to go through permission with them first and make sure they were okay with us being up and on working on the plane and painting it correctly to its original markings.”

With permission and help from volunteers from across the state, Ruby’s project kicked off. They’ve done everything from sanding off old paint and putting on a new coat to placing the emblems. The goal is restoring the plane as close to the original design as possible.

“It’s really a memorial for everybody in the Idaho military and everybody who served for our country,” he said. “I really want people to see it and recognize it.”

This is a volunteer project. Ruby made sure this didn’t cost the city anything. It’s completely funded through donations and sponsorships from local businesses. And it’s all because Ruby wanted to use his hobby to honor veterans

“I love being able to recognize our veterans and have a proper memorial for them so that we remember everything they've done for us,” he said. “Everybody that has served in the Air Guard, anything like that, it’s great to truly give those guys the respect that they deserve."

