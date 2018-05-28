BOISE - A war you may not think about this Memorial Day -- the Civil War.

From 1861 to 1865, over 600,000 Americans lost their lives.

The Idaho Civil War Volunteers gathered at Fort Boise today to honor those who lost their lives during the Civil War.

Fort Boise was constructed by the U.S. government at its current location during that time.

You can find several headstones at the Fort Boise Cemetery, many of which date back to the Civil War era.

"In our busy lifestyles that we have nowadays, we have so many people that Memorial Day is a weekend of camping and barbequing, and it's actually a holiday to remember the soldiers that gave their sacrifice for us, and we hope that by doing what we do we can keep that alive and that the young adults that are growing up now will continue this tradition, and that it doesn't just die off," said Skip Coitell, Commander, Idaho Civil War Volunteers.

The original Fort Boise Cemetery was located about a half a mile south of its current location but was moved in 1906 after flash floods caused major damage and erosion to the graves.

© 2018 KTVB