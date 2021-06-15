Volunteers needed for massive food giveaway in Nampa Wednesday

Food boxes will be given out beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. or until food runs out.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank is holding another community food distribution event at the Ford Idaho Center on Wednesday and the City of Nampa says it needs volunteers to help make it happen.

Food boxes will be given out beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. or until food runs out.

The food boxes will contain a variety of dairy, meat and produce staples.

The City of Nampa is assisting the Idaho Foodbank with the distribution and is in desperate need of volunteers to make the event run smoothly.

Officials say they have three positions to fill:

1) Traffic – controlling and organizing the hundreds of vehicles that show up to the Idaho Center to receive food.

2) Information Taking – Using a personal cell phone to gather minimal information from the recipients

3) Loading – loading 30-pound boxes into the vehicles.

This is a drive-thru food distribution, so people will not be required to get out of their car. Directional signs and volunteer flaggers will direct drivers where to go.

There are no qualifications for food collections. Volunteers will only ask for household sizes and zip codes for data tracking purposes.

One truck will be filled with food donated from the Idaho Foodbank.

More information can be found here.

Watch more Local News: