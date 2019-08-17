BOISE, Idaho — The sun was shining on volunteers Saturday afternoon as they did their part to keep Boise looking good.



94.9 The River and Leinenkugel's teamed up to host this community trash cleanup effort.



Volunteers picked up trash at public parks and along the Boise River.

Some of the youngest helpers were just toddlers.



“Lots of cigarettes, bottles, pop cans, fishing line and a Ziploc bag,” said volunteer Renee Ramos. “We really hope that our kids learn that it’s important to give back to our community, we feel very blessed by what we have and we want them to understand that it truly does take a village to make a community work.”



As a reward for their efforts, volunteers walked away with free giveaways like concert tickets and the grand prize -- a canoe full of Leinenkugel's beer.

