BOISE - More than 250 volunteers filled 1,000 care packages for families in need across the Treasure Valley Wednesday evening.

The effort on the campus of Albertsons headquarters in Boise is part of the United Way's second annual Holiday Helper volunteer event.

The care packages were filled with basic hygiene items that can't be bought with food stamps, such as soap, socks and underwear.

"I think people want to give back and this gives them an opportunity to," Albertsons spokesperson Kathy Holland said. "[The Holiday Helpers program] sheds some light on what is happening in our community too. I don't think people realize how many homeless students and families are in our community."

The Holiday Helpers volunteer event was a partnership with Albertsons and Proctor and Gamble, and both those companies made large donations to the effort. Officials say they received additional donations from neighborhood groups, book clubs, church groups and others from throughout the community.

