NAMPA, Idaho — Upwards of 20,000 people are expected to converge on the the Idaho Center in Nampa this weekend for the "Redeemer" concert, featuring artists like Marie Osmond, David Archuleta and Nashville Tribute Band.

To help kick off the interfaith celebration, more than 200 volunteers gathered in Nampa Wednesday afternoon to assemble about 40,000 meal kits for hungry families in the Treasure Valley.

An estimated one in eight Idahoans are currently considered to be food insecure.

Organizer Tammy Kofoed says the service project is a reminder of how much need there continues to be right in our own backyard.

"You don't realize that within our own communities that there are hungry, there are people, kids, that are going to bed hungry," Kofoed said. "That's what really motivates us."

The meal kits will be distributed to food pantries throughout the Treasure Valley.

If you're planning on attending this weekend's free event, you're encouraged to bring a non-perishable canned food item, which will be donated to local food banks.