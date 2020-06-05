Looking for a job? Virtual job fair on May 6th and 7th

The Idaho Job & Career Fair is free to job seekers.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The coronavirus has put thousands of Idahoans out of work. But some companies are looking to hire workers.

The Idaho Job & Career Fair, in partnership with Jobu Jobs, is hosting a free Virtual Job Fair on May 6th and 7th.

The online event will connect companies with those seeking employment.

Organizers say the Treasure Valley is fortunate to have a diverse listing of industries and hiring needs, as well as a diverse pool of job seekers with various talents and experience.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to virtually network with multiple companies from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6th and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 7th.

Experienced and entry-level, full-time, part-time, and seasonal employment candidates are encouraged to participate in the online job fair.



Job seekers can sign up at www.IdahoCareerFair.com to complete a profile and view a wide variety of job postings.

