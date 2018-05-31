While police search for missing Bonney Lake 15-year-old Lily Christopherson, some amateur detectives tried getting involved Tuesday night.

According to a Puyallup Police spokesperson, a group of at least six “vigilantes” kidnapped and beat up a man they believed was a suspect in Christopherson’s disappearance.

Bonney Lake police said he is not a suspect in the case.

Puyallup police are trying to identify members of the group.

Christopherson was reported missing on May 9. Police said they later determined she was with someone she considered a friend, 39-year-old Christopher Fitzpatrick, a convicted sex offender.

Fitzpatrick has been arrested and charged with raping Christopherson as well as selling her for sex with other men.

Detectives in Grays Harbor County said Wednesday they want to know where Fitzpatrick was in 2009 when Lindsey Baum was kidnapped.

Her remains were identified earlier this month after being found in Central Washington last fall.

Fitzpatrick has a former girlfriend and a child who live in McCleary, where Baum was last seen in June 2007.

Until she’s found, police and Christopherson’s friends and family are remaining hopeful she’s alright.

"Everybody believes she's out there. She just needs to know it's safe to come home,” said Damaris Kaufman, an acquaintance who started a Facebook page to raise awareness about the disappearance.

"It doesn't really matter where you're at,” said Kaufman, “You need to keep a lookout."

