Hundreds attend vigil in Eagle for missing 2-year-old

Rory Pope was last seen Wednesday afternoon near West Nordic Drive and North Arena Avenue in the Legacy Subdivision in Eagle.

EAGLE, Idaho — Hundreds of people met at the Legacy Playground in Eagle on Thursday night to hold a vigil for 2-year-old Rory Pope, the toddler who went missing Wednesday from an Eagle neighborhood.

As the search for Rory continues, the community has extended their kind wishes to his family. A Facebook group was created in hopes of assisting the search team in their efforts.

Vigil organizers asked attendees to bring cards and well wishes and to continue offering support to the family.

Brad Murphy, the organizer announced that Rory's family would not be attending the vigil this evening.

“They’ve decided to stay close to each other during this time but they would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and overwhelming gratitude to the outpouring of love and concern for their little one," Murphy said on behalf of Rory's grandparents. "Please express our deep thankfulness for our wonderful and caring community.”

Rory was last seen on Wednesday wearing a lime green shirt. The Ada County Sheriff's Office spent Wednesday and Thursday searching underwater in the ponds surrounding the neighborhood where he was last seen.

There is no evidence that Rory was abducted, no signs of foul play and no criteria for an AMBER Alert to be issued, according to ACSO.

