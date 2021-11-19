Your Health Idaho offering more than 160 health insurance plans

Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly says, because of enhanced subsidies this year, eligible Idahoans could save a lot of money on insurance premiums.

BOISE, Idaho — Do you need health insurance? Open enrollment is now underway on an option that could save you money. If you don't have health insurance through your employer and you don't qualify for Medicaid or Medicare, you can enroll for medical and dental coverage through Your Health Idaho, the state health insurance exchange.

Executive Director Pat Kelly says because of enhanced subsidies you could save big on a plan for you or for you and your family. But time is of the essence. The Your Health Idaho open enrollment period ends December 15. Kelly explained what the exchange has to offer and how it can save people money on insurance premiums.

"So what we're really excited about this year are enhanced tax credits," Kelly said. "These enhanced tax credits are delivering savings more than we've ever seen before. In fact, many of the people that are currently enrolled are seeing discounts upwards of 36% over what they saw in previous years. That's tremendous savings for people. Not only that, but many people who have been ineligible in prior years are eligible this year."

Your Health Idaho is offering 164 medical plans and 17 dental plans from nine insurance carriers. The plans are in three tiers; bronze, silver and gold.

Here's one example: A family of four in Ada County making $85,000 a year would pay $0 per month for a bronze plan, $428 per month for a silver plan and $503 per month for a gold plan.

If you're interested in getting insurance through the state exchange or just want to get more information on what plans it has to offer, visit the Your Health Idaho website.

