BOISE, Idaho — On October 1, 2020 - almost exactly one year from now - Idahoans will need the Idaho Star Card or some sort of Federal ID to get through airport security, as an ordinary state driver's license will no longer be accepted.

The Idaho Transportation Department is encouraging Idahoans to get the new form of ID before its too late.

The Star Card, which has a star in the upper right-hand corner, will be required to get through security at airports, federal buildings, and military bases - unless you have a passport or other forms of ID that are approved by the Department of Homeland Security.

So far, the Idaho Transportation Department says only 168,000 out of 1.25 million licensed drivers in the state of Idaho have gotten the Star Card.

ITD says people don't have to get one, but they highly recommend that people get one and soon.

"What we are really trying to avoid with our sheriff partners is many, many citizens who are going all at once in August and September of 2020 to meet that deadline," Jennifer Gonzalez with ITD said.

To get the Star Card, you'll need to bring several documents with you to the DMV - proof of identity and date of birth, proof of social security number, and two documents that prove of residency.

