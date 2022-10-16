Viewpoint: One-on-one with Idaho U.S. Senate candidate Scott Cleveland

Ahead of the November election, independent candidate Scott Cleveland discusses his campaign priorities and thoughts on major Idaho political topics.

BOISE, Idaho — The general election is fast approaching, it is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

This week on KTVB’s Viewpoint program, the focus is on one of the big races in Idaho; the race for U.S. Senate between Republican Senator Mike Crapo and his Democratic challenger David Roth, and independent challenger Scott Cleveland.

Senator Crapo and Mr. Roth were guests on Viewpoint in recent weeks, they discussed priorities, some of the big issues of the day, including the economy and inflation, abortion rights, health care for veterans, recent votes on major bills and other items.

This week, our guest is independent candidate Scott Cleveland. He explains his priorities and stances on the big issues and explains why he is running for the senate as an independent candidate.

Cleveland writes on his website that he was born and raised in New Mexico and was taught the value of hard work by both of his parents and started working part-time at a young age.

Cleveland has worked in business and finance for years, in 2014, he established a boutique investment and brokerage firm in Eagle.

Cleveland writes that he was a lifelong Republican until 2020. He has decided to run as an independent – Conservative candidate. Cleveland says he remains conservative and strongly believes in the America First movement. The old guard, RiNO-led Republican party he once knew no longer aligns with America First principles.

Viewpoint airs Sunday mornings at 9 o'clock on KTVB.

