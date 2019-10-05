BOISE, Idaho — Did you register as an organ donor when you got or renewed your driver's license?

You are not alone.

More than 1 million Idahoans are registered as organ donors. That's out of 1.75 million people who live in the Gem State.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department and the Yes Idaho Donor Registry, that makes the state one of the highest per-capita donor registries in the country. And now, there's a new way to help the organ donation cause when you go to the DMV to get or renew your driver's license.

"Now you can donate $2 when you go to get your driver's license and register to be a donor. They will ask you if you would like to donate $2 to Yes Idaho to the Idaho Donor Registry awareness funds," Envision Executive Director Jay Lugo said. "So the $2 would go to provide more awareness regarding organ donation, tissue donation and transplantation as well."

Until recently, Envision was known as the Idaho Lions Eye Bank, and it has been around for 50 years.

Right now, Yes Idaho says 114,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant.

Find more information at Yes Idaho about how to register as a donor.

On Sunday, May 12, at 6:30 a.m. on Viewpoint, we'll have the touching stories of several organ donors and recipients - and we'll debunk some of the big myths about organ donation.

