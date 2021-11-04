Viewpoint: Your Health Idaho enrollment extended; Hispanic population growth in Idaho

This edition of Viewpoint explores the special enrollment period for those without health insurance, plus the growth of the Hispanic population in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Do you need health insurance? Do you know someone who does? If so, there's another opportunity to find affordable coverage for you and your family.

The $1.9 trillion federal American Rescue Plan Act extends the enrollment deadline and also opens eligibility for subsidies, or tax credits, to those making higher incomes.

You can sign up for a plan through the Your Health Idaho state insurance exchange now through April 30. Your Health Idaho is the only place where Idahoans can get a tax credit to lower monthly premiums.

For the first time, families earning over 400% of the federal poverty level may now be eligible for Advance Premium Tax Credits passed by Congress, and those under 400% may see increases in their tax credits starting this month.

400% of the federal poverty level is an income of $51,520 per year for an individual and $104,800 per year for a family of four.

Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly gave examples of the potential savings.

"If you think about a family of four here in the Treasure Valley making $105,000 a year, they could pay as little as $200 a month to cover their entire family," Kelly said. "And for a young, married couple in their 20s making about $50,000 a year, they could pay less than $10 a month for both of them. So these savings are really substantial and they can be groundbreaking."

You can look into plans and get help to sign up for coverage by going to the Your Health Idaho website.

This edition of Viewpoint takes a closer look at how Your Health Idaho works and who is eligible to get insurance through it. Also on Viewpoint, the growing Hispanic population in Idaho and its potential influence in the state.

Viewpoint airs Sunday mornings at 6:30 on KTVB.

Watch More 'Viewpoint':