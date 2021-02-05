Viewpoint: Idaho Gives' impact; COVID-19 vaccine rollout update

This edition of Viewpoint focuses on the impact Idaho Gives is having on nonprofits across the state, plus the slowing pace of COVID-19 vaccine administration.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gives is well underway with more than 650 non-profits signed up from all over the state. The event kicked off Thursday and runs through May 6.

More than 18,000 unique donors gave $3.9 million to 634 nonprofits last year.

Since it started in 2013, Idaho Gives has raised more than $12 million. Initially a one-day event, Idaho Gives was extended to two weeks last year due to the pandemic and will be one week this year.

"We jumped into that two weeks last year, and afterward we talked to everyone involved - our donors, our nonprofits, our media partners - and it seemed like everyone appreciated that extra time," said program manager Summer DuPree. "So we re-evaluated and decided just because we've always done it one day doesn't mean we have to keep doing it one day, and we want to make sure we're giving the nonprofits everything they need. So we decided to split that difference and not do a day, but not quite do two weeks either."

Although the coronavirus pandemic is slowing down in Idaho as more and more residents get vaccinated, DuPree said charities still need help this year.

"A lot of organizations managed to keep their doors open, and that's wonderful, but now they have to keep their doors open for another year," she said. "They have a lot of needs happening that they missed out on from this past year. So there's a big struggle."

To make a donation or check out the nonprofits participating in Idaho Gives this year, visit www.idahogives.org.



On this edition of Viewpoint: a look at the slowing pace of COVID-19 vaccine administration in Idaho and what's being done to boost numbers.

More than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Idaho. The state hit this very critical milestone early last week.

According to the state, as of the afternoon of Friday, April 30:

1,057,549 total vaccine doses have been administered

486,271 Idahoans are fully vaccinated

117,444 have received the first dose of a two-dose series

603,715 Idahoans have received the vaccine.

Roughly one-third of Idaho's population has received a vaccine. State health leaders estimate 70-80% of the population needs to be inoculated to achieve herd immunity. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare saw a decline in the number of doses administered two weeks in a row.

The state has now opened COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 and older who wants one, whether or not they live or work in Idaho, because they want to make sure vaccine doses don't go to waste.

More walk-in clinics are also being offered by the major providers including Saint Alphonsus, St. Luke's and Primary Health.

Dr. David Pate, retired President and CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force discusses the slowing vaccination rate, possible reasons behind it, and what's being done to boost the numbers of people getting shots. You can watch the full interview by clicking on the story above.

