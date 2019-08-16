BOISE, Idaho — They conquered cancer. Now they're climbing for a cure.



The ladies of Expedition Inspiration are taking on the tallest mountains.



At the end of July, a team of nine breast cancer survivors from Idaho climbed the iconic Grand Teton Mountain in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.



It's a fundraiser for Expedition Inspiration, a Boise-based nonprofit that raises money for breast cancer research.

The climb team has brought in nearly $20,000 this year.



As they say, "until there's a cure, there's a climb."



"It was life-changing for the mountain climb itself and for the camaraderie, the new friends I made was life-changing," said cancer survivor Diane Hughes.



"You're facilitating a really magical growth within somebody, the psychosocial, the emotional, the physical. There are so many wonderful benefits of climbing and being in the mountains. So I get to reap those benefits as well," said mountain climber Hailey Malepeai.

The team climbed Idaho's tallest peak, Mount Borah, last year.



Next year they plan to climb Mount Rainier in Washington.



