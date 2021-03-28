Viewpoint: Start of an era at Boise Police Dept., end of an era at College of Western Idaho

Capt. Spencer Fomby: The main thing is to look at the way we train police officers, the type of education we provide, giving them opportunities for career development and also looking at the wellness program. Chief Lee and I are both working on several national initiatives, and we're very much aware of the national trends, the national standards toward police training, and we want to make sure that everything we do at BPD is related to national standards and best practices.

Doug Petcash: Can you give me some examples of the types of situations and circumstances that this training will cover?

Capt. Spencer Fomby: It's everything from routine patrol tactics, there's just a whole group of training topics that officers have to understand, from first-aid to how we interact with people in a mental health crisis, the way we interact with people from various backgrounds, our immigrant community. And the thing that people really focus on are the use of force incidents. My real background is training officers how to use various levels of force, when it's appropriate, when it's legal. I was a use of force instructor in basically every discipline in use of force, and I created two courses that are certified in the state of California around de-escalation. So one of my main focuses is the way we deal with people who are in a mental health crisis, people who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol or otherwise non-compliant.



Also on this edition of Viewpoint, the end of an era at the College of Western Idaho. Long-time President Bert Glandon is retiring on May 15. He talks about the amazing growth CWI has experienced during his tenure, how the college is holding up through the pandemic, and why he decided now is the time to step away.