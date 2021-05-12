Viewpoint: How 7Cares Idaho Shares helps Idaho non-profits

Non-profit leaders discuss the services they provide for the homeless and food insecure in Idaho and how great the need is this year.

BOISE, Idaho — Many people in our area don't have enough food in their cupboards or a permanent place to lay their heads at night. That's why KTVB started 7Cares Idaho Shares back in 2008 to raise money and collect food for nonprofits who have been working for decades to help the hungry and homeless in our cities and towns.

Below is a list of the charities that receive all the generous donations from individuals, families and businesses:

Boise Rescue Mission Ministries

City Light Home for Women and Children in Boise

Idaho Foodbank

Lighthouse Rescue Mission of Nampa

Recovery Lodge in Nampa

River of Life homeless shelter for men in Boise

Salvation Army of Ada County

Salvation Army of Caldwell

Salvation Army of Nampa

Salvation Army of Twin Falls

Valley Women and Children's Shelter of Nampa

Idaho Foodbank President and CEO Karen Vauk and Boise Rescue Mission President and CEO Rev. Bill Roscoe told KTVB the need is great once again this year. The Idaho Foodbank is serving more than 182,000 people each month, according to Vauk.

"Right now we're seeing a lot of families who are struggling with the increase in housing costs," she said. "One of the sayings we hear often is rent eats first, and it should. We encourage people to keep a roof over [their] head. Make sure you've got housing, and let us help you with your food budget."

Roscoe attributes the increase partly to the colder weather.

"Right now we're serving just about 300 men, women and children every single night," Roscoe said. "About 40% of that number are women and children. So we're serving 600-800 meals every single day. So we're still very busy and the population is growing. We've seen the population at the Mission increase over the last three or four months."

On this edition of Viewpoint Vauk and Roscoe also explain all the services and programs they offer to help people who are struggling in our communities.

You can donate virtually now through December 11 by clicking here https://www.mightycause.com/story/7caresidahoshares



Non-perishable food and cash donations can be dropped off at the locations below on December 11 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.:

Boise

Albertsons - 5100 W. Overland Rd.

Albertsons - 909 E. Parkcenter Blvd.

Garden City

Fred Meyer – 5425 W Chinden Blvd.

Meridian

Fred Meyer Eagle Island Marketplace – 1400 W. Chinden Blvd.

Albertsons – Cherry & Ten Mile – 3301 W Cherry Lane

Nampa

Albertsons Greenhurst & 12th Ave. – 2400 12th Ave. Rd.

Fred Meyer – 50 2nd St. S.

Twin Falls

Fred Meyer – 705 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.

Watch More 'Viewpoint':