2022 General Election: what the results mean for Idaho

In this edition of Viewpoint, we break down the results of the 2022 general election and what ramifications could be in store for the Gem State.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Legislature will see many changes after this year's election, both in the primary and general, as some lawmakers ran for higher offices and others retired from politics.

In this edition of Viewpoint, Journalists Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Public Television's Idaho Reports, and KTVB's Chief Political Reporter Joe Parris break down the results of the 2022 general election and what ramifications could be in store for the Gem State.

Although there were some shifts in Idaho's legislature, the balance between Democrats and Republicans in both the Idaho House and Senate remained mostly the same.

Idaho's Senate will have 28 Republicans and seven Democrats, which is the same ratio as the current setup. Of the Republicans, there are 14 new members; of the seven Democrats elected to the senate, four are new.

In the Idaho House, 58 Republicans hold the majority over the 12 Democrat seats. That is the same ratio as the current makeup. Of the 58 elected Republicans, there are 27 new faces. Of the 12 Democrats there are three new additions.

This Viewpoint also focuses on the individual races of the state legislature, the reactions from party leaders and other election data.

Viewpoint airs Sunday mornings at 9 on KTVB.

Watch More 'Viewpoint':