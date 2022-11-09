Viewpoint: One-on-one with Idaho U.S. Senate candidate David Roth

Ahead of the November election, Mr. Roth discusses his campaign priorities and thoughts on major Idaho politic topics.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The general election is fast approaching, it's coming up on Tuesday, November 8th.

Last week and this week on KTVB’s Viewpoint program, the focus is on one of the big races in Idaho; the race for U.S. Senate between Republican Senator Mike Crapo and his Democratic challenger David Roth.

Senator Crapo was the guest on Viewpoint last Sunday, he discussed his priorities, some of the big issues of the day, including the economy and inflation, abortion rights, health care for veterans, his recent votes on major bills and why he's running for a fifth term.

This week, our guest is Democrat David Roth. He explains his priorities and stances on the big issues, and explains why he is running for the senate.

Mr. Roth grew up in Idaho Falls. He is the Executive Director of the Bonneville Youth Development Council, which works to reduce substance use among youth.

Roth also serves on the board of the Idaho Falls affiliate of Habitat for Humanity and the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen and has served as Chair of the Bonneville County Democrats.

Mr. Roth describes himself as the father of two sons he adopted after being their foster parent.

On his campaign website, he defines himself as a Christian, father, democrat, out gay man, community leader, son, brother and candidate for U.S. Senate.

Viewpoint airs Sunday mornings at 9 o'clock on KTVB.

Watch More 'Viewpoint':