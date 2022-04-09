Viewpoint: One-on-one with Idaho U.S. Senator Mike Crapo

Senator Mike Crapo discusses big issues of the day, his recent votes on major bills, and why he is running for a fifth term.

BOISE, Idaho — We're getting back into the heat of the political season. Before we know it, the November general election will be here. It is Tuesday November 8.

The next two Viewpoints are focusing on one of the big races here in Idaho; the race for U.S. Senate between longtime Republican Senator Mike Crapo and his Democratic challenger David Roth.

Mr. Roth will be the guest on Viewpoint next Sunday September 11. It will be a chance to get to know him, his priorities and his stances on the big issues affecting the country and Idaho.

Senator Crapo is up first in this edition of Viewpoint. He is running for this fifth term in the Senate. Senator Crapo is the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee and is the ranking member and former chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. Before winning his first election to the Senate in 1998, Crapo served six years in the U.S. House of Representatives representing Idaho's second district and eight years in the Idaho State Senate.

The Republican incumbent recently sat down with KTVB for a wide-ranging interview. He talked about his priorities, the economy and inflation, abortion rights, health care for veterans and why he voted no on a few major bills recently.

Senator Crapo said he supported all the veterans measures in the “Pact Act,” but he voted no after democrats put $380 billion in spending unrelated to veterans in the act.

“The bottom line is, I don't think that's the right way to look at it. I just don't think that you could say a $360 billion expenditure is the way that we should compromise to deal with protecting our budget. And that $380 billion, you know pumping another $380 billion into our economy is going to exacerbate everyone of those problems,” Said Crapo. “And it's going to hurt not just the veterans, it's going to hurt everyone in America and it's going to make us less competitive globally. That is not a good compromise."

