Viewpoint: Democrat and Republican leadership on the end of the 2023 legislative session

This week on Viewpoint KTVB welcomed leadership from the Idaho statehouse as they wrapped up the 2023 legislative session. Republicans and Democrats discuss the highs and lows in their eyes of the statehouse session that was. House Speaker, Republican Mike Moyle, and Senate Pro Tem, Chuck Winder, detail a successful session in the eye of Republicans including a property tax deal that is set to send millions in relief across Idaho. Later in the show, Minority Leaders Rep. Ilana Rubel and Senator Melissa Wintrow discuss their concerns with a collection of social legislation that lawmakers passed on healthcare, voting rights, and gender identification. Democrats applaud property tax relief but maintain there were much better options for Idahoans.