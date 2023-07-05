Viewpoint: Building a new era at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise

This week on Viewpoint, leaders from Boise's Wassmuth Center join the program to discuss their capital campaign, new construction, and welcoming a new leader.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Since 1996, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights has called Idaho home. The goal at inception, constructing a physical tribute to human rights, and the importance of being vigilant.

"The Memorial is a world-class educational park inspired by Anne Frank’s faith in humanity. A living, vibrant interactive classroom for Idaho’s school children, it inspires people of all ages to contemplate the moral implications of their actions and the scope of their civic responsibilities," the website states.



That vision became a reality when the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial opened to the public in 2002. The Memorial is a world-class educational park inspired by Anne Frank's faith in humanity.

The Wassmuth Center is in the midst of a capital campaign, working to build a new education center named after former Governor and human rights champion, Phil Batt.

This week on Viewpoint, leaders from the Wassmuth Center join the program to detail expansion plans and looking ahead to the future of an Idaho icon.

Watch More 'Viewpoint':