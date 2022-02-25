Construction underway on big new Boise affordable housing development

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says the MODA Franklin development is about Boiseans finding homes within their budgets.

BOISE, Idaho — Housing prices and rents are still skyrocketing across the Treasure Valley, increasing the need for affordable housing options in our rapidly growing state of Idaho. Construction is now underway on a new development in Boise that's designed to help meet that need.

City leaders and the company behind the project broke ground on the MODA Franklin affordable housing development back in October. Heavy machinery is now moving dirt on the site of the 205-unit project at the corner of Franklin Road and Orchard Street. It will include 66 one-bedroom units, 118 two-bedroom units and 21 three-bedroom apartments. The project also incorporates Franklin Park into its design and includes retail space.

City officials say rents for the apartments will be affordable for those making 60% of the area median income. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says it's all about Boiseans and Boise families finding homes within their budgets.

"You know this is a great example of the progress that we are making," Mayor McLean said. "This project is part of our Housing Land Trust. There are different incentives that went into it, and then there are requirements for the income levels of Boiseans who can live in this new neighborhood right up against a park."

The city's goal is to create and preserve 2,500 affordable housing units in the city in the next five years. Mayor McLean explained why that is the target number.

"We did a housing assessment recognizing that this is about my kids' teachers, it's about the police and firefighters that keep us safe, the nurses that have protected our health," McLean said. "We need homes for Boiseans, and so we set out to determine how many we needed and at what price points Boiseans could afford. So it's a data driven process that's given us that bold goal for the next five years."

Construction on MODA Franklin is expected to be finished in October of 2023. It is the city's first Housing Land Trust development.

