Back to School 2020: A Viewpoint Special

In this July 16 special edition of Viewpoint, KTVB's Mark Johnson will be tackling topics and viewer questions regarding back to school.

BOISE, Idaho — Recently, families and students have had countless questions regarding the upcoming school year and what classrooms will look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 16 at 7 p.m., KTVB's Mark Johnson will be tackling topics and viewer questions regarding back to school in a special edition of Viewpoint.

In this special, Mark will speak to Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly about the state’s reopening plan, teacher concerns about returning to work and possibly Idaho being ranked as the lowest in the country for per pupil funding.

Dan Hollar with the Boise School District will also join us to talk about Boise’s reopening plan, the online learning program, possibly teacher concerns about returning and how the district is addressing those.

In addition to these two guests, we will also be speaking via Zoom with McInelly, State Board Of Education President Debbie Critchfield, the Governor’s Education Policy Advisor Greg Wilson.

This special edition of Viewpoint will be available to stream Thursday, July 16 at 7 p.m. on KTVB.com.

Watch More 'Viewpoint':