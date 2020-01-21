Fighting rams stop traffic on Idaho highway

The two male bighorn sheep were caught butting heads on a road near Riggins over the weekend.

A couple traveling on an Idaho highway was slowed by a rare sight.

Lisa and Fred Taylor were on a winding road near Riggins over the weekend when they came upon two bighorn sheep.

The rams were engaged in a battle, putting on quite a display of headbutting alongside the roadway.

Shortly, after bashing heads, one of the rams turns toward the vehicle and gives a look of disgust at the people watching, then returns to the fight.

If you run across anything like this in Idaho’s backcountry, please send it to us. We’d love to see it!