A victim and another's family describe being crushed by a falling tree on the Boise River

"The pain shot through my body so quick I couldn't focus on anything and then my leg started burning and my arm was going crazy."

BOISE, Idaho — A freak accident along the Boise River sent several people, including a newlywed couple, to the hospital over the weekend. Without warning, a tree came crashing down on a group of people waiting in line for a rope swing attached to a tree near Baybrook Footbridge.

One of the victims, 16-year-old Quaid Schellhaas, told KTVB that he goes to the area all the time.

"I do that a lot," Schellhaas said. "I like to do flips off the top and it's really fun.

Schellhaas said he was waiting for his turn on the swing when someone yelled "run."

"As I'm running, the tree just collapses on top of me and at first I thought I was dreaming because I was like there is no way this just happened," Schellhaas said.

That's when the 16-year-old says the pain kicked in.

"I thought my arm was completely snapped and then I get up and my arm starts twitching and then everything else starts twitching and then I feel my left leg and just start screaming. The pain shot through my body so quick I couldn't focus on anything and then my leg started burning and my arm was going crazy."

Schellhaas broke two bones in his ankle and tore his ACL and MCL along with suffering dozens of cuts and bruises.

"My doctor said there is no way I can get on the ski hill this year, which really sucks," Schellhaas said.

The falling tree injured several others, including Kaitlin Johnston and Andrew Richard, who just recently got engaged.

Johnston's sister Sara Johnston said she saw the accident unfold from just a few feet away.

"Kaitlin has a broken clavicle," Johnston said. "Andrew did break his back and right now he cannot feel his legs."

She said her sister is expected to fully recover while Andrew could be paralyzed.

"We have a lot of hope and are praying, and he is a fighter," Johnston said.

The couple's family has started a fundraiser to pay for medical expenses and making their home wheelchair accessible.

Schellhaas' family also started a fundraiser to pay for the 16-year-old's dream skis but the teenager says he would rather people donate toward Andrew and Kaitlin.

"I think he deserves way more than me," Schellhaas said. "I have a future of walking and playing sports again as he may never walk again. So, if anything, he deserves it more than I do, and I think he should really get the money."

A third man named Kevin was also critically injured Saturday and a fundraiser has been started for him.