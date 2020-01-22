Rollover crash blocks lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway near the Boise River

A pickup truck rolled onto its side during the morning commute

A crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway Wednesday morning caused lanes of traffic to be shut down while emergency crews responded.

Ada County Dispatch says the crash happened just before 8 a.m.

A pickup truck rolled onto its side on the bridge over the Boise River just north of Adams Street, which is near the border between Garden City and Boise.

Dispatch says injuries are still being evaluated. It's unclear how many people were inside the pickup, or what caused it to overturn.

The northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway were both closed to traffic, and one lane of the southbound side was also shut down in order for crews to safely respond.

The parkway was back open by 9:30 a.m.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.