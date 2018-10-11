EMMETT — It's a day students and staff at Emmett High School look forward to every year -- the annual Veterans Day assembly.

This year holds a special meaning, as this coming Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

For nearly 20 years, World War II veterans have been invited to Emmett High to share their stories with not only the students and staff but with the dozens of community members who attend.

Students say the assembly gives them an opportunity to express their gratitude to those who gave so much.

"I think that it's amazing that as high school students, we can thank these veterans, it's just incredible," said Karly Carter, Emmett High ASB President.

"One of my jobs as a history teacher, I really like for my students to appreciate veterans, and so this a great way for the kids to actually see and meet veterans," said teacher Molly Yates.

"It's an honor because these people sacrifice so much for us, so why not return the gratitude," said Hunter Higginbotham, Emmett High ASB Vice President.

At the end of the ceremony, students formed a tunnel for the veterans to leave through.

© 2018 KTVB