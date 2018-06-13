BOISE - One by one they boarded a 1940 Boeing-Stearman biplane at the Boise Airport Tuesday.

Eight veterans from across the Treasure Valley got the chance to soar above the City of Trees thanks to the Ageless Aviation Foundation and Sport Clips.

The sound of bagpipes greeted veterans, reminding them of their days of service.

The veterans flew in a training craft used in World War II.

The idea behind today's event? To give back to those who have given so much.

Pilot Mike Sommers has been a part of the organization for four years. He says the people make it worthwhile.

"This gives them an opportunity to be put back on the pedestal where they were maybe 20-30 years ago, and we just celebrate with them while they're still here to celebrate with us," said Sommers.

"It was awesome. It kind of brings back memories of being in the service and having been in the aviation field, the good times, the fun times,” said Carolyn Burdett.

The organization is headed to Yakima next to give more veterans the sky-high treatment.

