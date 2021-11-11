Veterans Day 2021: food and drink offers for retired and active service members

BOISE, Idaho — Many local businesses and regional and national chains around the Treasure Valley are offering special discounts or free items or services for veterans and active military on Veterans Day. Here's a list of offers we've confirmed; it will be updated. In most cases, the businesses are asking you to show proof of service such as military identification or DD214 (discharge certificate) to receive the offers.
Bear Island Brewing Company, 1620 N. Liberty St, Boise
- On Veterans Day from 4-7 p.m., each Veteran and Active Duty service member (with proper ID) will receive their first Bear Island pint FREE. Sponsored by Amber Mausling Realty. Thank you for your service!
Rockin Q, 1620 N. Liberty St., Boise (at Bear Island Brewing Co.)
- On Veterans Day each Veteran and Active Duty service member (with proper ID) will receive $1 off our signature Pretzel bites with beer cheese until they're gone (open 4pm-8pm). Thank you for your service!
Biscuit & Hogs - Free meal for veterans and active military (up to $15)
- Valid all day Thursday; dine-in only
- Drinks and add-ons not included
- Must provide military ID
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
- Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake with food or beverage purchase, in-store or online orders. Use code VETSDAY21 at checkout.
Denny's - Free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast for veterans and military personnel (active, non-active and retired)
- 5 a.m. to Noon Thursday; dine-in only
- Beverages not included
- Show valid military ID or DD214
Golden Corral Buffet & Grill - Military Appreciation Night
- Free dinner for any person who has served in the U.S. military (veterans, retirees, active-duty, National Guard, reserves)
- 5 p.m. to closing
Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood - Veterans and active military discount
- "Today, and every day, we extend 10% off your dine-in or take-out order."
Huck House Brunchette - Free meal for active and retired U.S. military (up to $15)
- Valid all day Thursday; dine-in only
- Drinks and add-ons not included
- Must provide military ID
McGrath's Fish House - Free meal for veterans and active-duty
Sunrise Cafe - Free meal for active and retired U.S. military (up to $12.50)
- Valid all day Thursday; dine-in only
- Drinks and add-ons not included
- Must provide military ID
Texas Roadhouse
- Handing out dinner vouchers to veterans and active-duty military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Vouchers good during dinner hours through May 30, 2022
The VA also has a list of nationally available discounts.
This list is being updated.