BOISE — Veteran's Day is Sunday, Nov. 11, and businesses are saluting former and active military personnel with deals and freebies to show their appreciation.

Veterans can enjoy deals from free car washes and haircuts to discounted meals.

Store Military Discounts:

Target: Through Saturday, 10 percent discount on in-store and online purchases for veterans, active military, spouses and dependent children. To get this discount, register here.

Cabelas': Veterans, active duty military members, law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS personnel will receive a 5 percent discount on Veterans Day.

Lowe's: 10 percent discount everyday.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 25 percent off entire purchase Nov. 9-12 in-store only.

Free and discounted meals and treats:

Applebee's: Free meal from limited menu.

Bonefish Grill: Free Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer Sunday.

Big Jud's: 10 percent off for all former and active military members.

Cinnaholic (Village at Meridian): $2 off any order for former and active military members everyday.

Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one free deal Sunday.

Cracker Barrel: Free dessert options.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small wings and fries.

Denny's: Free build your own grand slam on Monday, Nov. 12, 5 a.m. to noon.

Chili's: Free meal from the special menu.

Golden Corral: Free meal on Monday, Nov. 12, 5 to 9 p.m.

Gyro Shack: 10 percent off for all former and active military personnel.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Veterans and active military who visit a Freddy’s restaurant Sunday get a free combo meal card good through Nov. 30.

Little Caesars: Free $5 Hot-and-ready combo meal on Nov 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Louie's Pizza and Italian Restaurant: Buy one, get one free lunch buffet on Nov. 12, 13, and 14.

Red Lobster: Free dessert or appetizer.

Red Robin: Free Red's Tavern Double and bottomless steak fries.

Sizzler's: Free lunch on Sunday and Monday.

Shari’s Café: Free pancake breakfast for all current and former military on Veterans Day and $9.99 sirloin steak dinner Nov. 9 through 11.

Texas Roadhouse: Free Lunch on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

McGrath's Fish House: Free Meal.

Olive Garden: Free meal from special menu.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and non-alcoholic beverage, plus 10 percent off everyday.

Johnny Carino's: Free entree on Sunday and Monday.

Tucanos Brazilian Grill: Buy one, get one free on Churrasco meals on Nov. 9 through 12.

Yard House: Free appetizer.

Free oil change: Four Treasure Valley businesses are teaming to provide $5,000 in free oil change services on Friday, Nov. 9 to veterans and active duty military personnel. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call one of the businesses below to make an appointment:

Free Haircuts, bowling and car washes:

Great Clips: Veterans and active duty get a free haircut on Veterans Day or pick up a free haircut card to use through Dec. 31. Non-veterans who get a haircut Saturday get a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Sports Clips: Through its Help A Hero campaign, participating stores offer free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification. Stores also are collecting money for scholarships.

Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts: Free haircuts, food, drinks and giveaways on Saturday for all veterans and first responders.

J's Hand Car Wash: Free Car Washes on Monday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Big Al's: Free bowling Friday - Monday for veterans and active duty military.

