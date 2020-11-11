Two special Veterans Day ceremonies being held in Meridian

One ceremony is being held in a Meridian park and the other at Advanced Automotive Center on North Linder Road. Both are being broadcast on Facebook.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Today is Veterans Day, a time to honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Several ceremonies are planned in Meridian on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

A brief Veterans Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Rock of Honor Veterans Memorial inside Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park.

The 20-minute ceremony is being hosted by Meridian's American Legion Post 113, VFW Post 4000, and the City of Meridian.

It will include a brief speech, a 3-volley gun salute, and the playing of Taps.

The public is invited to either attend in person, taking proper COVID precautions, or to tune in to a Facebook Live broadcast from the City of Meridian's Facebook page.

Seating is limited at the Rock of Honor, so those attending in person may wish to bring a folding chair or lawn blanket.



The Meridian Chamber of Commerce will be at Advanced Automotive Center at 475 N. Linder Road for the anniversary of the military dedication mural displayed there.



Advanced Automotive Center is a local Idaho veteran-operated business.

Starting at 1 pm, the Meridian Chamber of Commerce will broadcast via Facebook Live a virtual ribbon cutting for Advanced Automotive Center and the anniversary of a large local mural that pays tribute to our nation's military.

The mural is 40-feet-long and has been signed by many local service members and veterans.

Veterans are encouraged to stop by the mural and sign it.