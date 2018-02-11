BOISE — With the election only days away, a new series of Prop 1 ads is drawing questions from KTVB viewers.

Some viewers say they are confused over what Save Idaho Horse Racing means when they talk about donating all profits from their operations to charity.

Their ad shows this text on screen, "Donating 100% of net horse racing profits," but another ad run by Save Idaho Horse Racing says they pledge to give 100% of the profits.

Viewers have asked KTVB - is there a difference between profits and net profits?

To clarify, KTVB spoke with the President of Treasure Valley Racing, John Sheldon.

He says they will be donating all net profits, which means "everything after expenses."

As some have suggested, that would not just be from the historical horse racing machines, it's from everything at Les Bois.

"Net profits does include everything from all portions of our business, that includes meets, simulcast, that includes our food and beverage and that includes our historic racing," said Sheldon.

Some people have said that the owners of Les Bois are only saying they will donate their profits as part of a public relations scheme. As many have pointed out, that condition is not in the proposition, and operators could simply shut down the charity after Prop 1 passes.

John Sheldon says that is certainly not the case.

On Friday KTVB's Joe Parris asked Sheldon, "Can you make a promise to the voters that this isn't a PR stunt and the day after election or years down the road the charity won't just disappear overnight?

Sheldon responded, "Absolutely, there's no doubt."

Some Prop 1 critics have implied in printed ads that so-called casino owners are promoting Prop 1 as a cash grab. In TV ads paid for by Idahoans Against Prop 1, the idea is driven home with the fact that Prop 1 states that owners of Prop 1 get 18 times more than will go to public schools.

The 18 times more figure is true per the proposition, but If you look at the numbers, Les Bois is not a profitable business, they have lost millions and millions of dollars since 2003.

Sheldon says even if Les Bois did turn a profit all of it would go to charity.

"This isn't about the ownership group making money, this is about returning horse racing to Les Bois Park," said Sheldon.

And finally, to clarify the anti-Prop 1 claim that the last time machines were legal, money promised to schools was taken away and misspent illegally.

While it is technically true there is some important context that is left out.

At the end of 2014, money that was technically supposed to go to public schools was instead paid to horse breeder associations. That mistake was caught and later corrected. In the end, all money that was supposed to go to public schools did.

