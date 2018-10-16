BOISE — A crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian caused a major traffic back-up at the intersection of Eagle and Ustick roads during rush hour Tuesday, according to Ada County dispatch.

The Idaho Transportation Department sent out traffic advisory at 5:27 p.m. that all eastbound lanes of Ustick Road near the intersection were blocked.

Several lanes were blocked on both Ustick and Eagle for nearly five hours before police cleared the scene late Tuesday night.

A view from the Ada County Highway District's traffic camera showed numerous police and fire vehicles responded to the crosswalk near the McDonald's restaurant. That's on the southeast corner of the intersection.

No word yet on if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

