BOISE — There is a big traffic back-up at the intersection of Eagle Road and Ustick Road because of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident, according to Ada County dispatch.

The Idaho Transportation Department sent out traffic advisory at 5:27 p.m. that all eastbound lanes of Ustick Road near the intersection are blocked.

A view from the Ada County Highway District's traffic camera shows numerous police and fire vehicles have responded to the crosswalk near the McDonald's restaurant. That's on the southeast corner of the intersection. No word yet on if there are any injuries.

Drivers should expect delays near the intersection.

