BOISE — When voters head to the polls on November 6 they will see a ballot measure for a possible vehicle registration fee increase in Ada County.

The ballot measure is asking drivers if they would consider raising their vehicle registration fees to pay for more congestion reduction, as well as other mobility and community projects that provide sidewalks, bike lanes and safe routes to school.

Craig Quintana from Citizen for Better Transportation told KTVB what that fee increase would look like.

“The average driver in Ada County is probably looking at an $18 increase in annual registration fees, so that breaks down to 5 cents a day,” Quintana said. “People with newer cars would pay 8 cents a day."

Quintana also told KTVB that some of those funds would also go toward putting new technology on the roads, like smarter signals and detection equipment that include radars.

Currently, vehicle registration fees are about $40.

Depending on what type of vehicle you have, at most, you could see that number increase to about $70.

