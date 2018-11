FRUITLAND — A crash and car fire on Interstate 84 is causing traffic backups in Payette County Friday night.

The wreck happened at about 7:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate, about eight miles east of Fruitland.

All lanes were reopened by 9 p.m., but drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

Idaho State Police, paramedics and multiple fire engines were all dispatched to the scene. The extent of any injuries is unknown.

