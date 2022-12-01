Search and rescue crews recover man after vehicle rollover in Boise foothills

The man was found dead by Idaho Search and Rescue Unit.

BOISE, Idaho — A hunter spotted a vehicle that had rolled down a steep section of the Boise foothills on Tuesday, Nov. 29. around 1:00p.m. The Boise County Sheriff's office then requested Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue (IMSARU) to investigate.

IMSARU sent two groups, totaling 16 volunteers. The first wave was at the scene within two hours and found a man who had died from his injuries. Because of the steepness of the, hill the team had to carry out a "steep-angle recovery" to get the body back up to the road.

In a Facebook post, the rescue unit expressed their sympathies to the family as well as anyone affected by the death.

