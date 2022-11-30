Vandals, non-Vandals support grieving University of Idaho community

School districts far and wide lit up the sky Wednesday in remembrance of the four University of Idaho students taken too soon.

BOISE, Idaho — As 200 Boiseans gathered on Wednesday night to honor the lives of the four University of Idaho students murdered earlier this month, UI student Sophia Legault felt the Vandal love.

“I think that the Vandal community definitely has done all that they can do,” Legault said. “I feel a lot more love than before."

UI Boise livestreamed Wednesday night’s vigil at the Kibbie Dome in honor of students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves – who were stabbed to death in a house near campus earlier this month.

Vandals and non-Vandals showed up to the livestream.

“It makes me happy to know that people in Moscow, the students in Moscow, the faculty in Moscow, they’re gonna see this and they’re gonna know that they’re not alone,” Boisean Danelle Green said. “Everybody in the state cares and loves them.”

University of Idaho alum Renee Bade went to the Boise vigil to show her respect for the victims and support for the university. Bade said she always felt safe when she was in school.

“The fact that this happened in the little, tiny town where I went to college, where I felt so safe and I had so many great memories, it just hits really close to home," Bade said.

Bade said seeing everyone come together, especially in Boise, means a lot.

“Most everyone here knows a Vandal,” Bade said. “They might have gone to school up there; they have friends up there. So, it's just really impactful to see the community come out and support this.”

The entire state of Idaho stood in solidarity with the victims and their families. School districts far and wide turned their athletic fields lights on from 3-6 p.m.

West Ada Superintendent Derek Bub said the gesture highlights Idaho values.

“As a state, [there’s] this idea of unity and that we're going to – during difficult times – we're gonna band together, and we're gonna be here for each other," Bub said.

