BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit will soon offer expanded ValleyRide bus service to the city of Eagle.

The organization's board approved several new changes on Monday, that include extending service to northwest Ada County.

In a news release, VRT said the changes - which will go into effect in the spring of 2020 - came as a result of public outreach and discussions with local cities.

The announcement comes about a week after VRT announced increases to its bus fares - the first rate hike in Ada County since 2003.

Other planned changes include:

Weekdays

Adding 1.25 hours of 15-minute service on the 9 State Street route. ValleRide will also extend that route to the Ballantyne Lane Park & Ride in Eagle for three rounds trips during each peak period on weekdays.

Maintaining 30-minute peak service on the 1 Harris Ranch via Parkcenter route

Adding 30-minute service on the 2 Broadway route until 9 p.m.

Saturdays

Increase service on the 3 Vista route, the 7A/B Fairview route, and the 9 State Street route to every 30 minutes all day until 9 p.m.

More information about the service changes can be found here.

RELATED: Valley Regional Transit to offer after-hours transportation program in Nampa

RELATED: ValleyRide partners with Lyft to encourage public transportation in the Treasure Valley