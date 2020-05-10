ValleyRide bus service in Nampa/Caldwell moves to on-demand

Valley Regional Transit says this new service is a safe, convenient and affordable option for people to get where they need to go.

BOISE, Idaho — ValleyRide bus service in the Nampa-Caldwell area has moved to on-demand service.



Starting Monday, Oct. 5, the traditional fixed-route bus system changed to the new VRT OnDemand service which provides a safe, convenient and affordable option for people to get where they need to go.



ValleyRide buses will no longer pick up passengers waiting at a bus stop using fixed time schedules.



Those needing transportation will have to schedule a ride between any two existing bus stops or any of the 200 "virtual" bus stops using the VRT OnDemand mobile app.

You can also book a ride by calling the VRT help desk at 208-345-7433 or online at valleyregionaltransit.org.